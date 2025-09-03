Assam Celebrates State Sports Day Honouring Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah

Guwahati: Assam today celebrated State Sports Day with fervour and pride, paying tribute to Bhogeswar Baruah, the legendary athlete who became the state’s first Arjuna Awardee and a symbol of sporting excellence and inspiration.

Marking the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to honour the contributions of the Padma Shri awardee and encourage the youth to follow his footsteps.

“On State Sports Day, we proudly remember Bhogeswar Baruah, Assam's first Arjuna Awardee and a true icon of Indian athletics. His dedication and discipline continue to inspire generations. Let us strive to carry forward his legacy by nurturing a vibrant sports culture in our state

State Sports Day is celebrated every year on September 3, commemorating the birthday of Bhogeswar Baruah, who brought Assam into the national spotlight after winning a gold medal in the 800m at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. His achievements laid the foundation for generations of athletes from the region.

Events across Assam, including marathons, school sports meets, and district-level tournaments, marked the day, with athletes, students, and citizens participating enthusiastically. Several schools held special assemblies recounting Baruah’s life and sporting journey.

Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa also addressed a gathering in Guwahati, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to investing in grassroots-level sports and infrastructure.

Born in 1940, Bhogeswar Baruah remains a revered figure not only for his achievements on the track but for his lifelong dedication to coaching and mentoring young athletes. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1966 and remains a symbol of perseverance and pride for the people of Assam.