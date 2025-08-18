Assam Chess Club hosts day-long tournament in Dispur for Independence Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chess Club organized a day long chess tournament at its premises at Aarohon, Dispur on Friday as a part of its Independence Day celebration. Over 100 players competed across the Under-19 & Under-10 (Rapid 15+2) , and Open category (Blitz 3+2). The tournament was inaugurated Preeti Saikia, Trustee, Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust. Champion in different categories: : Under 6 age category- Akshat Bhuwania. Under 8 age category- Aadish Shivam Kakati, Under 10 age category-Darshil Das. Under 12 age category- Baibhav Baruah. Under 14 age category-Priyanuj Sarmah. Under 16 age category- Darshil Das. Under 19 age category-Subham Bhattacharjee. Open age category- Anurag Medhi.

