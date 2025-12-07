Assam CM Awards Rs 10 Lakh to Blind Cricket Star Simu Das

Guwahati: In an inspiring moment for Indian sport and social inclusion, India’s blind cricket star Simu Das received financial support and the promise of a government job from the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam CM awarded Simu ?10 lakh in financial assistance and promised a government job, which is a powerful recognition for a visually impaired woman cricketer who has represented India on the global stage.

Simu, a B1 (totally blind) category cricketer, was part of the Indian blind women’s cricket team that made the nation proud by winning the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. The Chief Minister’s announcement marks one of the most significant gestures of state support extended to a visually impaired woman sportsperson in the history of Indian blind cricket, which reinforces the message that excellence, courage, and contribution to sport will be recognised, regardless of physical limitations.

Simu’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. She was born completely blind and grew up in extreme hardship. Her mother shouldered the entire responsibility of the family. With no permanent home and constant financial instability, Simu also carries the responsibility of a brother who is both blind and deaf. Despite circumstances that could have broken her spirit, she chose resilience and went on to represent the nation at the highest level of blind cricket.

Through sheer determination, Simu continued her education and found hope through cricket. Identified and trained by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, she honed her skills and earned a spot on the Indian blind women’s cricket team, transforming her life story into one of strength, discipline, and national pride. IANS

