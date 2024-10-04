Assam Cricket Association (ACA) picks Assam Senior Women’s team for T-20 Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association has picked the squad to represent the State in the BCCI Senior Women's T-20 Tournament for the first two matches against Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to take place at Trivandrum from October 17.

The squad: Monikha Das (Captain), Khushi Sharma, Gayatri Gurung, Ruhina Pegu, Priyanka Boruah, Maina Narah (W.K.), Rashmi Dey, Florina Taye, Jintimani Kalita, Nirupama Baro, Mousumi Narah, Hemlata Payeng, Diya Barman, Karabi Bhakta, Shivani Bishnoi

Standby: Swastika Gogoi, Binkimoni Saikia, Santi Rai, Dimpi Bhuyan, Maini Payeng, Priyanka Dutta, Pahari Saikia, Bhagyasri Barman, Sumi Basumatary.

Head Coach: Pritam Gandhe; Coach: Ritu Dhruv; Trainer: Tanuja Lele; Physio: Gita Priyadarshini Bezbaruah; Sports Psychologist: Meenakshi Ghosh; Massage Therapist: Anamika Barman Das; Manager: Debajyoti Bora.

