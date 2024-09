Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The vice president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Rajdeep Oja appointed as a match observer for the 1st Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series between India and Bangladesh. The series opener will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai from September 19-23.

