Assam Cricket Association picked squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Trophy

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association announced its squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Trophy which will be held at Vizag from November 23. Assam will face Railways in their opening game on day I of the competition. The other teams in the group are: Chandigarh, Vidarbha, Pondicherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Team: Denish Das (Captain), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK)-Vice Captain, Sarupam Purkayastha, Parvej Musaraf, Ruhinandan Pegu(WK), Jitumoni Kalita, Akash Sengupta, Nipan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Bhargav Dutta, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam, Saahil Jain and Gunjanjyoti Deka.

Head Coach: R. Muralidhar; Coach: R.K. Yadav; Manager: Manoj Kumar Bhagawati.

Assam’s schedule:

Nov 23: Assam Vs Railways.

Nov 27; Assam vs Chandigarh

Nov 29: Assam vs Vidarbha

Dec1: Assam vs Pondicherry.

Dec 3: Assam vs Odisha

Dec 5; Assam vs Chhatisgarh

