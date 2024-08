Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association will organize a fitness Camp for the Senior Men’s & U-23 players from August 22 as a part of the preparation for upcoming BCCI tournaments. Altogether 118 players are invited in the camp which will be held at the ACA Stadium Barsapara.

