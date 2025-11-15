Assam: Digboi gears up for IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Tournament

A Correspondent

DIGBOI : The silver jubilee edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Tournament is gearing up for one of its most high-profile finales yet, with an impressive lineup of national icons and top officials scheduled to descend on the Digboi Golf Links on November 21.

Among the distinguished guests expected are Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, cricket legend and PGTI President Kapil Dev, noted actor and sports enthusiast John Abraham, and the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation. Their presence is expected to dramatically elevate the tournament’s profile and reaffirm Digboi’s position as a premier golfing destination in India.

Preparations for the visit of these VVIPs are already underway, with the district administration initiating coordination with the Assam Oil Division (AOD), Digboi to ensure robust protocol arrangements. Adding to the significance of the week, the Director (Refineries) is scheduled to arrive on November 16, setting the stage for a series of high-level engagements around the event.

Hosted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division), the 25th edition will unfold from November 17 to 21 at the Digboi Golf Links, under the aegis of the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (TATA Steel PGTI). As the longest-running professional golf tournament in India, the IndianOil SERVO Masters continues to command unparalleled prestige, particularly across the Northeast where it stands as the region’s most celebrated golfing event.

The 2025 tournament rides in on the momentum of a dramatic 2024 edition. Bangladesh’s seasoned campaigner Jamal Hossain produced a calm and clinical final-round effort of one-under 71 to outplay multiple challengers and lift the trophy at the INR 85 lakh IndianOil SERVO Masters 2024. His victory capped off a fiercely competitive field of 114 players, including 111 professionals and three amateurs, with the top 50 and ties progressing past the midway cut.

This year’s edition promises no less intensity, with a strong field expected from across India and overseas. The blend of elite competition, increased national attention, and the presence of distinguished guests sets the stage for what could be one of the most memorable chapters in the tournament’s distinguished history.

As Digboi prepares to host this milestone edition, anticipation is building for a week that combines world-class golf, high-profile visits, and unmatched sporting energy. With its rich legacy and continued excellence, the IndianOil SERVO Masters remains one of the most iconic and enduring sporting events in the region.

