Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam diver Rupom Gogoi bagged two medals in the 50th Junior National Diving Championship that concluded at Indore on Thursday. Rupom, participating in group I, collected silver in 3mtr springboard scoring 392.3 points. He also won a bronze medal in the 1mtr springboard scoring 349.7 points.

