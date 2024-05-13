Assam Handball Association (AHA) to host National Beach Handball in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Handball Association (AHA) will host the National Beach Handball competition for both men’s and women’s from October 20. The new president of the Assam Handball Association Lakhya Konwar disclosing the news to the media said that the association will try its best to provide quality facilities and infrastructure to the players in the coming days. It may be mentioned here that Assam Handball Association has recently constituted its new Executive Committee for the next four years, spanning from 2024 to 2028. Rishi Baruah, Pratidin Time Director (Business) and Lakhya Konwar elected for the post of chairman and president respectively. Amal Narayan Patowary is the new secretary of the association.

