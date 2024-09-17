Assam Hockey-Hockey Arunachal play 2-2 draw in Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Jalandhar: Assam Hockey and Hockey Arunachal played a 2-2 draw in a 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship hfere on Monday. Parkil Alam (17') and Hemant Borthakur (47') scored for Assam Hockey. In response, Abhishek Yadav (39') and Piyush Singh (56') scored for Hockey Arunachal.

In another encounter today, Hockey Jharkhand outclassed their opponent Hockey Gujarat with a massive 27-0 win. Adisan Minj (12', 16', 35', 56', 58', 59') stood out to be the top goal scorer for Hockey Jharkhand as he charged in for six goals throughout the game on regular intervals. Ghuran Lohra (2', 6', 19', 24', 53') also scored five goals in the game along with Roshan Ekka (5', 30', 31', 39') and Deepak Soreng (18', 26', 43', 47') who scored four goals each to put their team in a strong position. Baraik Kamal Chik (16', 25', 40') also joined his teammates to take the game away from their opponent and scored a hattrick. Sukhnath Guria (32', 33') scored a brave as well whereas Abhishek Tigga (5'), Sumit Barwa (15+’) and Mangra Dohdray (30') scored one goal each. (ANI)

