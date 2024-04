Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI,: Assam emerged champion in both boys and girls categories in the East Zone Junior National Rollball Championship that concluded in the city on Sunday. In the boys category Assam defeated Odisha 8-6 in the final. Girl team bagged the title beating Odisha 4-1 in the title clash.

