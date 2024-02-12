Assam lose to Uttarakhand by 7 wickets in women U23 Cricket in Chennai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A half century knock from Uma Chetry (51 from 75 balls) went in vain as Assam lost to Uttarakhand by 7 wickets in the women U23 Cricket in Chennai on Sunday. Except Uma, no other batters of Assam were able to reach double-digit scores in the match.

Brief scores: Assam 75 (20.2 overs), Uma Chetry 51, Safina 4-18, Uttarakhand 76-3 (23.2 overs), Muskan 25.

