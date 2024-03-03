Assam: NFRSA, 91 Yards win in 1st GTC Women Cricket competition

GUWAHATI: NFRSA and 81 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women Cricket competition at the Judges Field here today. NFRSA defeated New Star Club by79 runs and 91 Yards won against City Cricket Club by 43 runs.

Brief scores: 1st game: NFRSA 136/9 (20 overs)- Sapna Choudhary 28, Rekha Rani Bora 22, Maini Payeng 3/27, Bhagyasri Barman 2/21; New Star Club 57 (19.5 overs)- Rekha Rani Bora 2/6.

2nd game: 91 Yards Club 146/5 (20 overs)- Hemlata Payeng 59 no, Ruhina Pegu 37, Khushi Sarma 31, Majeda Begam 2/17; City Cricket Club 103 (18 overs)- Sneha Sinha 23, Shrabani Paul 23, Hemlata Payeng 5/8.

