Local Sports

Assam: NFRSA, 91 Yards win in 1st GTC Women Cricket competition

NFRSA and 81 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women Cricket competition at the Judges Field here today.
Assam: NFRSA, 91 Yards win in 1st GTC Women Cricket competition

GUWAHATI: NFRSA and 81 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women Cricket competition at the Judges Field here today. NFRSA defeated New Star Club by79 runs and 91 Yards won against City Cricket Club by 43 runs.

Brief scores:  1st game: NFRSA 136/9 (20 overs)- Sapna Choudhary 28, Rekha Rani Bora 22, Maini Payeng 3/27, Bhagyasri Barman  2/21; New Star  Club  57 (19.5 overs)- Rekha Rani Bora 2/6.

2nd game: 91 Yards Club 146/5 (20 overs)- Hemlata Payeng 59 no, Ruhina Pegu 37, Khushi Sarma 31, Majeda Begam 2/17; City Cricket Club 103 (18 overs)- Sneha Sinha 23, Shrabani Paul  23, Hemlata Payeng 5/8.

Also Read: Australian opener Usman Khawaja forced to remove black dove sticker from his bat

Also Watch:

NFRSA
GTC Women Cricket competition

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com