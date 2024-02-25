Assam Olympic Association extends Executive Committee’s term for 3 months

GUWAHATI: Keeping in mind the forthcoming parliament election, the tenure of the current executive committee of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) is extended to three more months. The decision was taken in the special executive committee meeting of the association, which was held at the AOA Conference Hall here today and was chaired by its president, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The meeting discussed on the forthcoming annual general meeting of the association, where the new executive committee will also be formed. Later, keeping in mind the forthcoming parliament election, it was decided to extend the term of the present committee for three more months.

Meanwhile, the joint secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, Amal Narayan Patowari, was appointed as the chef de mission of the Assam contingent, which will participate in the next edition of the North East Games scheduled to be held in Nagaland from March 18-23. Pankaj Teron and Ujjal Baruah, two executive members of AOA, will be the deputy chef de mission of the team.

