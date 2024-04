Assam Premier Club Championship-Rangia Cricket Association, Super Touch Club win

GUWAHATI: Rangia Cricket Association and Super Touch Club won their respective matches in the final round of 6th Assam Premier Club Championship held at the Judges field here today. Rangia defeated Tengapara Cricket Club by 4 wickets and Super Touch Club won against Saptarshi Club by 6 wickets.

Brief Scores: 1st match: Saptarshi Club 79 (15.2 overs)- Kalyan Gogoi 22, Sidharth Sarmah 3-13, Rabi Chetry 2-7, Rafique Ali 2-16; Super Touch Club 80-4, Hirokjyoti Deka 28, Jugen Das 26 no, Deepak Gohain 3-17.

2nd match : Tengapara Cricket Club 123-8 (20 overs)- Rohit Sen 33, Kankana Kalita 18, Imtiaz Hussain 3-21, Prasanta Barman 2-12, Neelabh Sharma 2-14; Rangia Cricket Association 124-6 (19.2 overs)- M Habib 44, Aryan Kashyap 41, Kankan Kalita 2-15, Nihar Deka 2-17.

