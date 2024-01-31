Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship: City Cricket Club lift Guwahati leg title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Displaying an all-round show, City Cricket Club lifted the Guwahati leg title in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship defeating Gauhati Town Club by 89 runs in the final at the Nehru Stadium today.

Ganesh Basfor and Rohan Hazarika of the winning team were the day’s bright spots.

Invited to bat first, City Cricket Club, although they started well adding 44 on the opening wicket, were quickly reduced to 69-3. When it looked like Gauhati Town Club taking the match in their grip Rohan delivered a stunning knock and Tejinder Singh, a seasoned cricketer, provided the batter with solid support. The duo added 72 runs on the fourth wicket, playing almost the same number of balls.

Left-hander Rohan, the lone batter who scored a half-century in the match, faced 55 balls to put 67 on the board with the help of eight boundaries. While Tarjinder scored 33 (39 balls, 4X2), opener Sanjib Barman (36, 4X3, 6X1) and Wasiqur Rahman (34no, 34 balls, 4X3. 6X1) also made significant contribution in the innings. Later, Dharanai Rabha, who came into bat at number 8, played a cameo knock of 22 (no) runs from 11 balls. The captain of GTC, Avinav Choudhuary (3-33) was the best performer with the ball.

Chasing 242 to win, GTC opener Abhishek Gupta returned to the pavilion on the very first ball of the innings which was bowled by Dharani Rabha. Later, even though veteran Gokul Sharma and Dhruv Raaj Borah tried to take the battle to the opponent camp, they weren’t able to succeed due to a nice spell from Ganesh Basfor.

Ganesh finished with 5-28 in 8 overs. GTC ended their innings 155 in 34.2 overs. Gokul and Dhruv Raaj Borah scored 34 each. Ram Kripal Gupta (31) and Sumit Kashyap (29) were the other major contributors.

The award function was attended by Arup Kumar Goswami, Chairperson of the Assam Human Rights Commission, and a former first-class cricketer as the chief guest. The others present on this occasion were former first-class cricketer Badal Thakur, Shankar Dutta Lahkar, vice president of the Assam Cricket Association Rajdeep Oja, president of the Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das, chairman of the Assam Sports Journalists Association Subodh Malla Barua. The winner, City Cricket Club, collected a cash award of Rs one lakh.

Individual awards: Man of the final: Ganesh Basfor (City Cricket Club). Best Bowler: Abhinav Choudhury (Gauhati Town Club). Best batter: Hrishikesh Tamuly (City Cricket Club). Man of the tournament: Rajbir Singh (New Star Club).

