Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship: Hrishikesh takes Tamuli City Cricket to final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on an unbeaten ton from Hrishikesh Tamuli City Cricket Club defeated New Star club by 79 runs and stormed into the final of the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the final on Tuesday City Cricket club will face Gauhati Town Club.

Elected to bat, City Cricket Club scored 295-6 in their 40 overs. Hrishikesh Tamuli scored 134 no with the help of 12 boundaries and one six. While Rohan Hazarika (37), Abhijot Singha Roy (33) and Romario Sharma (31) were the other major contributors with the bat and Rajib Das bagged 3-57. In reply New Star Club bowled out 216 in 35.4 overs. Rajbir Singh (90, 4X11, 6X1) and Arun Sonar (55, 4X4, 6X1) scored half century. Pankaj Rai, Abhijot Singh Sidhu and Tejender Singh bagged three wickets each.

