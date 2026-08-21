Assam Premier League 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors edge past Nagaon Rangers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors held their nerve in a thrilling final group league game of the APL to edge past Nagaon Rangers by one run on Thursday. Chasing 122 for victory in a rain-shortened 18-over contest, Nagaon Rangers fell agonisingly short, finishing on 120/9 as Dibrugarh secured a dramatic win.

Put into bat first, Dibrugarh Warriors posted 121/8 in their allotted 18 overs. Ayush Agarwal, the top scorer, anchored the innings with an impressive 52 off 38 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. Nagaon Rangers’ Sunil Lachit claimed 4 wickets for 23, while Bhargav Dutta picked up two wickets.

In reply, Nagaon made a strong start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jitu Ali produced a stunning counter-attacking knock of 38 off just 21 balls, with five fours and a six, while Anurag Talukdar scored 33 off 37 deliveries. With the chase going down to the wire, Dibrugarh’s bowlers held their nerve. Ranjan Bikash Das returned excellent figures of 3/23, while Rituraj Biswas claimed 2/9 from his four overs to help complete a thrilling one-run victory.