Assam shuttlers dominate in North East Zone Badminton Championships

GUWAHATI: Assam won 11 gold medals in the Yonex-Sunrise North East Zone Badminton Championships which concluded in Agartala on Sunday. Assam clinched the team championship titles in both the men’s and women’s categories as well as the girls division. Assam shuttlers also won eight gold medals in the open category of the tournament.

Final Results (Assam): MS Final: Orijit Chaliha , ASM def. Hemam Malemnganba Singh, MNP 22-20 21-18. WS Final : Shanti Priya Hazarika, ASM def. Tirza Lalremruati, MIZ 21-3 21-8. MD Final: Nibir Ranjan Choudhury and Swarnaraj Bora (2), ASM def. Haobijam Rohenkumar and Rajkumar Alen Singh, MNP 23-21 21-19 . Mixed Doubles Final : Peramrisi Zeliang and Debahuti Lahon, NAG def. Dixit Gogoi and Manali Bora (2), ASM 21-12 21-11. BS U19 Final: Bornil Akash Changmai, ASM def. Lourembam Thoungam Singh, MNP 21-12 21-14. GS U19 Final: Shanti Priya Hazarika, ASM def. Kimkim Khongsai, NAG 21-8 21-8. BD U19 Final : Aanayan Borah and Bornil Akash Changmai, ASM def Kyoveio Vemai and Rishav Ngangom, MNP 21-18 21-11. GD U19 Final: Bhavishya Changmai and Shanti Priya Hazarika, ASM def. Ramngaihzuali and Zoramthari Renthlei, MIZ 16-21 21-11 21-14. Mixed Doubles U19 Final: Aanayan Borah and Bhavishya Changmai, ASM def. Sainunmawia Sailo and Lalrempuii, MIZ 21-19 17-21 21-19.

