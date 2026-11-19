Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, going down to Puducherry by 61 runs in their match at Mohali on Wednesday.

Batting first, Puducherry posted a formidable 192 for six in their allotted 20 overs, riding on impressive half-centuries from Parameeswaran Sivaraman and captain Aman Khan. Sivaraman scored 53 off 43 deliveries, striking five boundaries and two sixes, while Khan contributed a brisk 55 off just 32 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

For Assam, Mrinmoy Dutta and Akash Sengupta claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Assam could manage only 131 for seven in their 20 overs, falling well short of the target. The Assam innings got off to a disappointing start as openers Bishal Saha (16) and Rohit Sen (2) failed to provide a solid foundation.

Pradyun Saikia, batting at number three, offered some resistance with a fighting 44 but received little support from the other end. Captain Sib Sankar Roy failed to open his account, while Saahil Jain managed just 19 runs.

Akash Sengupta provided some late resistance with a fighting knock of 42, but his effort was not enough to revive Assam’s chase as the top-order collapse proved costly.

Adil Ayub Tunda was the pick of the Puducherry bowlers, returning impressive figures of three wickets for 19 runs to guide his side to a comprehensive 61-run victory. The defeat marked Assam’s third loss in the tournament.

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