Assam team leaves for Itanagar to participate National Hero Santosh Trophy 

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Region Executive Member of Sports and Youth Welfare department- Daobaisa Boro and Dr. Sangrang Brahma, secretary of Assam Football Association (AFA) who is also OSD of BTR CEM Pramod Boro formally flagged off the journey of Assam State Football team leaving Arunachal to participate the 77th National Hero Santosh Trophy final round to be held at Itanagar from February 21.

Talking to reporters, EM Daobaisa Boro said Assam team had left Kokrajhar after one l9nth practice in Kokrajhar to participate in the 77th Santosh Trophy in Arunachal. He said the players will go for five days practice in the track play ground to cop- up in Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh. He hoped that Assam team will play well to clinch championship trophy.

Boro said, Arunachal Pradesh has all set to host the final rounds of 77th edition of National Football Championship of Santosh Trophy and the championship is scheduled from February 21 to March 9 at Yupia’s Golden Jubilee Outdoor Station where three matches will be played during day and night under flood light as per international standard.

Dr. Sangrang Brahma Secretary of Assam Football Association (AFA) said the players of Assam Football team had finished one month practice in Kokrajhar SAI studium for the forthcoming National Sontosh Trophy. He said that total 12 teams in three groups will compete the Trophy. Group A includes– Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services, Kerala and group B – Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways.

Assam will face Kerala on February 21 at 2.30pm.

Assam squad: Birkhang Daimary, Abinash Mech, Bishal Sahu, Suden Wary, Tupu Brahma. Manabir Basumatary, Urjay Brahma, Sudipta Konwar, Nabin Rabha, Chiranjit Gogoi, Denish Boro, Rahul Das, Danswrang Basumatary, Sangson Saikia, Arjun Mardi, Milan Basumatary, Aman Chetri, Joydeep Gogoi, Akrang Narzary, Dipu Mirdha, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi and Alfred Laroutsang.

