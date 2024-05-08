Assam to face Madhya Pradesh in U20 Men’s National Football Championship opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will start their campaign in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship against Madhya Pradesh (MP) on May 11. The competition is currently progressing at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Sports Complex, Narainpur, Chhattisgarh. Other two teams in Assam group are Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. In their second game Assam will face Tripura on May 13 and their last opponent in the group stage is Arunachal Pradesh (May 15). All three matches will kick off at 3-30 pm.

It may be mentioned here that Assam Football Association announced its squad for the competition on Monday. Gwgwmsar Goyary, who plays at forward position, will led the team and midfielder Sudeepta Konwar will be his deputy.

Also Read: Assam Football Association named squad for U-20 Men’s National Football Championship

Also Watch: