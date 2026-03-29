Assam to Launch First-Ever Franchise-Based Volleyball League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to volleyball in the State, Assam is all set to introduce its first-ever franchise-based volleyball league, marking a new chapter for the sport’s development in the region.

The competition, named the BVL Plus Challenger Series, was announced by former India captain and Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) founder Abhijit Bhattacharya during a media conference in Guwahati on Saturday. The inaugural edition will be held at the Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre at Judges Field from April 18 to 24.

Six franchise teams representing Bajali, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Guwahati will compete in the tournament. Each franchise will field both boys’ and girls’ teams, with a total of 32 matches scheduled over six days. The organisers have announced a total prize pool of Rs 6 lakh.

Bhattacharya stated that the league is supported by the Dani Sports Foundation and the Guwahati Volleyball Coaching Centre, which is celebrating its silver jubilee year. While the opening season will be staged in Guwahati, plans are already in place to expand future editions to multiple venues across Assam.

The BVL Plus Challenger Series builds on the foundation of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League, which focuses on grassroots participation in the Under-12 and Under-16 categories. The new franchise-based format aims to elevate the level of competition by emphasising performance, quality, and excellence among senior players.