Assam win 5 medals in 33rd Senior (Men & Women) National Wushu Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged five medals in the 33rd Senior (Men & Women) National Wushu Championships held at Dehradun recently.

Among the five medals 2 are gold, 1 silver and two bronze. While Sanma Brahma (Taichiquan) and Rajanikanta Basumatary (Taichiquan) won gold medals, Sibika Ramchiyari (Nanquan and Single Weapon Routine) bagged two medals which included one silver and one bronze. On the other hand Sanjib Kumar Singh won the other bronze (Nandao).

