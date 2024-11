Assam Win by 44 Runs in Womens’ U-15 One Day Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam defeated Chandigarh by 44 runs in the Womens’ U-15 One Day Trophy at Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Thursday.

Brief scores: Assam: 185/7 (35 overs), (Dolly Kardong 48, Moromi Dey Dohutia not out 36, Swasti Biswakarma 22 , Navjot Gujjar 3/36, Hitanshi 2/20, Chandigarh:141/6 (35 overs), Tanvi 23, Jaismeet Kaur Gill 22 , Hitanshi 22 no, Ritika Malakar 2/17, Parulmoni Kaman 2/17.

