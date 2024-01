Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won five medals in the 67th National School Games Wushu Championship that concluded in Ranchi on Sunday.

The medals winners are: Boys San-Shou (free fighting) Abhijeet Buragohain (Gold), Ankur Bhowmik (Bronze) and Udain Bhaskar Gogoi (Bronze). Girls San-Shou (Free Fighting): Borokha Hatimura (Silver) and Alisha Khan (Silver).

