Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Girls team of Assam emerged champion in the Sub Junior National Roll Ball Championship held at Dehradun on Sunday. In the final Assam defeated Tamil Nadu by 9-0. While captain Namrata Kori alone scored four goals, Srinika Majumdar (2), Misca Singhal (2) and Kristi Saharia (1) were the other scorers.

