Assam's Betkuchi High School lifts Subroto Cup junior girls' title

New Delhi: In a thrilling conclusion to the Junior Girls category of the 64th edition of Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, emerged victorious by 3-1 over Team Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal to claim the prestigious title.

The final match, held at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd. For Assam, Milina Brahma (24’), Sayasree Sangma (12’), and Mari Mech (29’) scored the goals, while Neha Baroi (21’) remained the single goal scorer from West Bengal.It was the first occassion when a school from Assam won the title in girls category of Subroto Cup.

The final was graced by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who was the Chief Guest. Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Gold Medalist Mr Navdeep Singh, a Para athlete (Javelin thrower), was the Guest of Honour for the occasion.

The Winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up pocketed Rs. 3,00,000.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best Player (Rs 40,000): Mari Mech, Assam

Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Chandan Paul, West Bengal

Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Furchang Lama, Assam

Fair Play Award (Rs. 50,000): PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Andrott, Lakshadweep

Best School (Rs 40,000): Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal. (IANS)

