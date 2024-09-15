Assam’s legendary footballer Tashen Bora passes away

DIBRUGARH: Assam's legendary footballer Tashen Bora passed away at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Saturday morning at the age of 74 after suffering from brain stroke. He was undergoing treatment at AMCH for last several days.

Bora was a member of Indian football team which participated in the pre-olympic games in 1972 in Rangoon.

Born on February 14, 1950 in Borbam village in Naharkatia, Dibrugarh, Bora was a shining star from young age. His football journey began in class VII, and by 1963-64, he was invited to the North East India Training Camp under GM Patias. His exceptional skills were recognized early on when he was named the best player of the Junior Inter-District Football Tournament in 1964. He was making waves as a member of the Dibrugarh Senior Team at just 14 and served as vice captain of the Assam School Team in the National School tournament held in Shillong.

In the second half of 1960s, Tashen continued to excel, led both Assam Junior and Senior Teams and represented Assam XI against the Soviet Union. He got an invitation to the junior national trial camp in 1966, and he also made notable contributions representing Kanoi College and Dibrugarh University in 1967. In the next year, Tashen joined Maharana Athletic Club of Guwahati and later captained the Guwahati Senior Team in 1971 during Senior Inter District tournament in Sivasagar. He was also part of Guwahati Town Club. Bora represented the Assam Team from 1969 to 1972 in the Santosh Trophy.

In 1972, Tashen was selected to represent the Indian team in the pre-Olympic qualifying matches and was also chosen to be part of the team for the Soviet Union tour in 1970.

Bora was known as ‘Maradona of Assam’ for his attacking technique and widely regarded as a towering figure in Assam's football history. Later, he served as an NIS Coach and Selector of Indian Senior National Team.

He had immensely contributed to the growth and promotion of the sport in this region, both as a player and later as a coach, guiding future generations.

His journey in academics was equally illustrious.

After completing his pre-degree at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College, he earned bachelor’s degree from Cotton College and master’s degree from Gauhati University.

Bora also served as the chief administrative officer of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL). He had been conducting a football academy at BVFCL ground for budding footballers.

His football prowess saw him participate in the prestigious Santosh Trophy seven times, three of which he captained the Assam team.

His body was brought to Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA) where players, sports organisers and members of the DDSA paid floral tribute.

