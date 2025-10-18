Award Triumph: Dr Gumjum Haider Best Sports Administrator

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The annual North East Hockey award ceremony, held in Guwahati, on Thursday, celebrated outstanding contributions to hockey in the region, with Dr Gumjum Haider, president of Hockey Arunachal, receiving the best Sports Administrator award for his discipline, leadership, and clean administration.

In his address, Dr Haider dedicated the award to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, saying, “This award is not mine alone; it belongs to the resilient and dedicated people of Arunachal Pradesh. Their unwavering spirit is the true power behind our success.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the sport in the state, adding, “We will continue to climb, believing that the journey of a thousand goals begins with a single, disciplined step.”

Founder-cum-president of Hockey Arunachal, established in 2010 with the motto “To promote Hockey in Arunachal Pradesh,” Dr Haider has been instrumental in developing the sport across the state.

Under his leadership, the organisation has worked to overcome infrastructure challenges and promote grassroots participation, including ensuring the effective use of the state’s first world-class hockey turf at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy at Chimpu, near here.

He was re-elected unopposed as president in August 2023 for another four-year term.

Beyond sports, Dr Haider has had an active public life, having served as state information commissioner and earlier as general decretary of AAPSU and the North East Students’ Organization (NESO).

The ceremony also honoured other leading sports figures.

Gyanendra Ningombam, former president of Hockey India, was named the Sports Architect of the North East for his long-standing contribution to hockey and sports development in the region, while Tapan Das, president of Hockey Assam, received the best Hockey Promoter of Northeast India Award.

