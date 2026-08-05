Barak Legends register 3-wicket win against Guwahati Royals in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barak Legends held their nerve in a rain-affected contest to register a three-wicket victory over Guwahati Royals via the VJD Method in the Assam Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati here on Tuesday. It was the second victory for Barak in the contest.

Chasing a revised VJD target of 118 in 19 overs, Barak Legends rode on composed knocks from skipper Sibsankar Roy and Saurav Dey before sealing the contest.

However initial stage of the chase Barak Legends lost wickets at regular intervals but found stability through captain Sibsankar Roy, who struck a composed 36 off 36 balls, and Saurav Dey, whose 29 off 33 deliveries kept the chase on track. Bishal Saha provided early impetus with a quickfire 15, while Abdul made a useful contribution before falling late in the innings.

Deepak Gohain was the most successful bowler for Guwahati Royals who claimed 3/11, while Mrinmoy Dutta picked up two wickets.

Earlier, Guwahati Royals recovered from early setbacks to post 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Put into bat, Guwahati Royals were rocked early as they slipped to 2/2 before Rishav Das and Nibir Deka rebuilt the innings with a crucial 58-run partnership. Nibir top-scored with a fluent 47 off 40 deliveries, while Rishav contributed a steady 30. Gunjan Jyoti Deka added a valuable 22 off 19 balls to push the Royals past the 120-run mark.

Mohit Thakur was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/12 in his four overs. Abdul Kuraishi chipped in with 2/16, to keep Guwahati in check.

Brief Scores: Guwahati Royals: 126/9 in 20 overs (Nibir Deka 47, Rishav Das 30, Gunjan Jyoti Deka 22; Mohit Thakur 3/12, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 2/16, Saurav Dey 2/41). Barak Legends: 118/7 in 19 overs (Sibsankar Roy 36, Saurav Dey 29, Bishal Saha 15; Deepak Gohain 3/11, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/23).

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