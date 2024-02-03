Basketball team named for forthcoming Junior National Basketball Championship at Bhubaneswar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Men and women team for the forthcoming 73rd Junior National Basketball Championship is announced by the Assam Basketball Association. The competition will kick off on February 4 at Bhubaneswar.

Squad: Women-Palakshi Thakur, Gourima Brahma, Priyanka Narzary, Himashri Deka, Raima Mallick, Khushbu Kashyap, Adhisihita Dip, Sumi Mirdha, Anika Tahsin, Richa Gogoi, Dimple Medhi and Riya Kumari.

Men-Bishal Sarkar, Yugaranjan Das, Shivraj Yadav, Bikash Kumar Rai, Debnandan Rajkhowa, Rohon Ingti, Ekalavya Verma, Parri Yaswant Kumar, Abhay Bhumij, Aishik Nandan Parasar and Barnobash Singnar.

