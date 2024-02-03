Local Sports

Basketball team named for forthcoming Junior National Basketball Championship at Bhubaneswar

Men and women team for the forthcoming 73rd Junior National Basketball Championship is announced by the Assam Basketball Association.
Squad: Women-Palakshi Thakur, Gourima Brahma, Priyanka Narzary, Himashri Deka, Raima Mallick, Khushbu Kashyap, Adhisihita Dip, Sumi Mirdha, Anika Tahsin, Richa Gogoi, Dimple Medhi and Riya Kumari.

Men-Bishal Sarkar, Yugaranjan Das, Shivraj Yadav, Bikash Kumar Rai, Debnandan Rajkhowa, Rohon Ingti, Ekalavya Verma, Parri Yaswant Kumar, Abhay Bhumij, Aishik Nandan Parasar and Barnobash Singnar.

