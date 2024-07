GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School of Kamrup (M) lifted the NN Singha Memorial Inter District U-17 Girl’s football title defeating Auguri Sec School, Morigaon by 4-1 in the final. Rosmi Basumatary, Mary Mech (2) and Dushmie Rowtia scored for the winner and Sutty Konwar returned one goal for Auguri Sec School.

Also Read: Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika and Sreeja enter round of 32 in table tennis

Also Watch: