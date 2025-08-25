Betkuchi High School Enter Subroto Cup Semis with 6-0 Win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School of Assam stormed into the semifinals of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament (U-17 Girls) defeating St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School of Goa by a huge margin of 6-0 in New Delhi on Sunday. Striker Milina Brahma netted a fine hat-trick, while Meri Mech (2) Muskan Darjee were the other scorers in the game.

In the semifinals, Betkuchi will now face Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Higher Secondary School, Kerala who edged past Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya 1-0 in the other quarter finals. The decisive goal came from Sreya MS in the 60+3’ minute. The semi finals will be held on Monday.

