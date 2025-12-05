Bhaba Kalita Elected Joint Secretary of NRAI

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bhaba Kalita, the Secretary of the Assam Rifle and Shooting Association, has been elected as the Joint Secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The new office bearers of the national body were elected during the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Chandigarh on Thursday. During the election, Kalikesh Singdeo from Odisha was elected as the new President of the NRAI and Pawan Singh as the secretary general.

