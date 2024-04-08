Big win for Ankurjyoti Club in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial under-19 Inter-Organization tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ankurjyoti Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 144 runs in a match of 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial under-19 Inter-Organization tournament played at Nehru stadium here on Sunday

Invited to bat, Ankurjyoti Club put massive 342-6 in their stipulated 50 overs. While Shraban Kumar Khound scored a century (102 runs, 83 balls) Simanto Roy remained not out on 70 (70 balls). Varun Jajodia (56) also scored a half century. For Gauhati Town Club Devraj Sarma took 2-41. In reply Gauhati Town Club were bowled out for 198 runs in 37.5 overs . Prithwirup Choudhury (62 runs, 64 balls) was the top scorer. Rajesh Ray finished with 3-33. Shraban Kumar Khound and Kunal Basfore shared two wickets each.

Tomorrow’s match - City Cricket Coaching Centre vs ANA Cricket Academy.

