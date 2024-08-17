Borsojai School lifts 1st Freedom Cup U-15 Inter School Football Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Borsojai High School lifted the 1st Freedom Cup U-15 Inter School Football Tournament defeating Shrimant Shankar Academy 1-0 in the final held at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

Bipul Basumatary scored the lone goal of the final. The Tournament was organised by Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) on the occasion of Independence Day where altogether 15 Schools participated.

