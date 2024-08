Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BSNL won Inter Institutional Carrom tournament defeating PAG (A&E) Assam 2-1 in the final held in the city today. In the individual category Sunanda Tamuly (Dir. of Health Service) and Bhanu Das Medhi (BSNL) clinched the titles.

