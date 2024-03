Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Channel swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika set new target and this time he will swim in the Poland Channel. The swimmer today informed The Sentinel that in his next expedition he will swim from Hel to Gdynia Babie in August. If he is successful Elvis will be the lone swimmer from India to have attempted and completed the swim in Poland channel.

Also Read: Elvis Ali Hazarika flags off Central Ayurveda Research Institute’s Run for Ayurveda

Also Watch: