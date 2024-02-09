Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches logo, mascot of Khelo India University Games 2024

GUWAHATI: Taking the anticipation and excitement up a notch ahead of the fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games 2024 (KIUG), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the logo and mascot Ashtalakshmi – the vibrant butterfly at a glittering ceremony held at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here today. The event was also attended by Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, along with a host of sports organizers and athletes from across the eight Northeastern states.

The forthcoming Khelo India University Games, which will kick off in Guwahati on February 19, will be jointly hosted by seven states of the North East, barring Manipur. Entire Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium arena today was nicely decorated highlighting North East and it was reflected in the different cultural programmes also which was the part of today’s event.

The mascot also represents the diverse beauty of Northeast India. Ashtalakshmi, an embodiment of grace and symbolism, represents the rich biodiversity and natural splendour of Northeast India. This elegant butterfly adorned with wings featuring cultural motifs and colours from each scale, the mascot depicts a visually captivating representation of the diverse beauty of the region.

The presence of Northeast’s sports icons, national medal winning boxer Pwilao Basumatary, international shuttler Suraj Goala, international table tennis player Divyaj Rajkhowa and Tripura judoka Rikson Debbarma, added to the special occasion and they jointly carried the torch on the dais and later handed over it to Chief Minister Sarma.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of investing in youth through sports, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Assam has been the sports destination of the Northeast, having successfully hosted mega events like the South East Asian Games, the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games and also National Games. With Olympic stars like Lovlina Borgohain hailing from our state, our focus on youth development has been at the forefront of our efforts to put Assam on the world map.”

“As Chief Minister, I express my government’s unparalleled support in organising this mega event which personifies our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of investing in our youth through sports. We look forward to welcoming over 5,000 participants and delegates for this prestigious event,” added Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisith Pramanik said: “Drawing inspiration from the remarkable achievements of athletes who have soared to prominence through platforms like the Asian Games, we recognize the transformative power of sports in shaping lives and transcending boundaries.”

There will be altogether 20 disciplines in this edition of the Khelo India University Games and Assam will host a total of 16 disciplines,

