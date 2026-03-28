Chinmoy Boro and Dhanishka Mahanta Triumph in Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chinmoy Boro won the Boy’s/Girl’s (Combined) Singles (Under 10 years) title in the Guwahati Open Junior Tennis Championship – 2026. defeating Divyansh Barua 4-2, 4-1 in the final held at the Tennis Center, Rudra Singha Sports Complex in the city today. In the Girl’s Singles (Under 12 years) Dhanishka Mahanta clinched the title beating Bhargabi Singha 4-0, 4-0 in the final.

In the other categories Dhanush Mahanta stormed into the final defeating Priyanshu Deka 4-1, 4-1 in the first semi-final. He will face Kabir Narayan Deka in the title clash who beat Shrestha Kumar 4-2, 4-0 in the other last-four match. In the Girl’s Singles (Under 14 years) Ayushree Nath and Dhanishka Mahanta will face each other in the title clash. Ayishree defeated Riya Boro 6-1, 6-2 and Dhanishka won against Ragini Prajapati 6-1, 6-3 in the semi finals.

In the Boy’s Singles (Under 14 years) Anirban Deka and Pratham Mazumdar reached finals defeating Dhanush Mahanta 6-1, 6-4 and Shrestha Kumar 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals respectively. In the Girl’s Singles (Under 18 years) Soni Prajapati and Ayushree Nath reached finals beating Ragini Prajapati 6-0, 6-4 and Prapti Barua 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the last-four match. Meanwhile in the Boy’s Singles (Under 18 years) Sandogya Pathak reached final beating Sambhit Boro 6-2, 6-4 in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final Chandrasekhar Mohanty beat Enrich Pator 6-3, 7-5. All the finals will be held on Saturday and it would be followed by award ceremony.

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