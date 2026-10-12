Col. Aditya Negi Shines as Best Gross Winner at Air Force Cup 2026

GUWAHATI: Col. Aditya Negi became the Best gross winner in the Air Force Cup 2026.
Other results: Stableford winners: H/cap (0-9)- Pallav Borgohain, H/cap (10-16)- Charul Sharma, H/cap (17-24)- Kunal Kaushik Thakur, H/cap (25-30)- Anil Gautam.
Stableford runner-ups: H/cap (0-9)- Bimal Biswas, H/cap (10-16)- Gautam Bora, H/cap (17-24)- Amit Dadhich, H/cap (25-30)- Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal.
Skilled prize winners: Longest Drive- Anil Gautam, Closest to pin- Col. NS Negi.
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