Cricket: Assam take lead against Bihar in Cooch Behar Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam took 42-run first innings lead against Bihar on day I in the Cooch Behar Trophy Cricket at Barpeta on Wednesday. Ayushman Malakar (5/26) and Harsh Kumar (4/15), bagged nine wickets between them, played crucial role to restrict Bihar 1st innings 70. Assam are 112-8 in their first innings at stumps.

Brief scores: Bihar 1st innings 70 (26.1 overs), Aditya Raj 20, Ayushman Malakar 5/26, Harsh Kumar 4/15, Assam 1st innings 112/8 (57.4 overs), Prabal Kalita 40, Julien Konwar 18, Aditya Raj 3/28, Suman Kumar 2/25, Kumar Tejasvi Yadav 2/27.

