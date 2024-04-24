Dibrugarh lift Inter District U-19 Women Hockey Championship title beats Nagaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh lifted Inter District U-19 Women Hockey Championship title beating Nagaon by a huge margin at Nagaon today. Dibrugarh won the final 9-2. While Joymati Gaur alone scored five goals including a hat-trick, Puja Goala also scored a hat trick in the match. Lakhimoni Karmakar was the other scorer for the winner. Nagaon scored two goals through Sikhamoni Konwar and Sagarika Barman. Earlier in the semi final Dibrugarh beat Sadiya 5-0 and Nagaon won against Charaideo 3-0.

Individual awards: Player of the final-Reshma Jagat (Dibrugarh). Best goalkeeper-Sushmita Dekaraja (Nagaon), Best player- Joymati Gaur (Dibrugarh). Highest scorer-Swapnali Mura (Sadiya).

