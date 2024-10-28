Dynamo Club defeat FC Green Valley 3-0 to register convincing win in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dynamo Club defeated FC Green Valley 3-0 in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. The scoreline was 1-0 at the lemon break. The first half was well contested and could easily describe it as the half of waste opportunities. Both the sides’ lost at least five scoring opportunities during the first 45 minutes of the game although Dynamo was successful to score once.

The game was 27 minutes old when Jigyas Deka put Dynamo ahead. In the second half Jigyas doubled the lead in the 59th minute. He could score a hat-trick in the game if the striker didn’t waste an easy opportunity in the first half. N Olen Singh completed the scoreline in the added time.

Tomorrow’s game: Guwahati City FC vs Maharana AC.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mi_M6HwxPR4?si=50lKprWyPkpAIUvi" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>