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Dynamo Club Seal 3-1 Win Over Navajyoti in GSA A Division Football League

Dynamo Club beat Navajyoti Club 3-1 in the GSA A Division Football League, with all four goals coming in the second half.
Dynamo Club
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dynamo Club defeated Navajyoti Club 3-1 in the GSA A Division Football League at the GTC Academy Ground, Fulung on Thursday. All four goals of the match came in the second half. Khaidem Amarjit Singh opened account for Dynamo in 60 minute while Lenny Lyngdoh and Jehova Hmar added another two in 82 and 86 minute respectively. Navajyoti Club returned one through Rishiraj Baruah (84 min). Subham Chetry of Dynamo Club adjudged the player of the match award.

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