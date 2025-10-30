FC Green Valley Thrash Maharana AC 5-1 in GSA A Division

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley earned full point defeating Maharana Athletic Club by 5-1 in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today. While Jayanta Baglary opened the account for F C Green Valley, N Henry Singh (2), Anupam Buragohain and Sakiru Ali scored the other goals for the winner. Dipjyoti Baglary reduced one for Maharana Club.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Sunrise Athletic Club registered 1-0 victory over Rajbari AC. A Sanathoi Singh scored the lone goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

