Five Archers from Assam Advance to Knockout Round in Sub Junior NTPC National Ranking Archery Championship

GUWAHATI: Five archers from Assam entered into the knockout round in the Sub Junior event of the NTPC National Ranking Archery Championship held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Avigyan Bhattacharjee (boys) and Jharmin Daimary (girls) entered into the pre quarter final in the recurve event. On the other hand, Bolosing Basumatary (boys), Sivangini Gohain and Madhuri Medhi (girls) booked their berth in the pre quarter-final in the compound category.

