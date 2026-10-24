Former Assam Pacer Krishna Das Joins BCCI Junior Selection Committee

GUWAHATI: Former pacer of the State Krishna Das has been appointed as a member of the BCCI Junior Selection Committee. Das, had an impressive domestic career, played 49 First-Class matches and took 166 wickets. He also represented India at the Under-19 and India A levels. Subsequently, he served as the bowling coach of the India U-19 team, bringing valuable playing and coaching experience to his new role. This is stated in a release.

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